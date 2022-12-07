Fog advisory blankets London-Middlesex

London-Middlesex and a few surrounding areas are under a fog advisory Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, areas of locally dense fog are expected to lift later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

The advisory also covers Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Grey-Bruce.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 7.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low minus 2.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 3.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.