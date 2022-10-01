‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin

Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.

Residents of Central Elgin will have more options in this municipal election with the choice of four mayoral candidates.

The current mayoral candidates include Dennis Crevits, Tom Marks, Casey Siebenmorgen and Andrew Sloan.

Tom Marks, the current deputy mayor told CTV News that he feels optimistic after engaging in a meet and greet Saturday morning which included other candidates.

“We had some good interactions today,” he said.

Marks’ message to voters is that he is always available to answer questions and to hear their concerns.

“I think what we hear the most is they want to see us and for us to answer questions,” said Marks. “Always concerned about high water rates, tax rates, etc. and they’re looking for solutions,”

Todd Noble, who is running as a candidate for deputy mayor expressed similar concerns that he’s heard from residents.

“I think at the end of the day the biggest thing that Central Elgin needs is cooperation, they need to build a better community,” he said.

Andrew Sloan said his priorities in this election are for change and to focus on affordability.

“It’s time for us to look at the budget and doing more with less,” said Sloan, a mayoral candidate for CE.

“We have tremendous challenges with the economy right now and going forward I don't think we can continue on the same path.”

Some candidates themselves arrived early to the polls on Saturday afternoon, eager to get in their vote in.

“It’s a nice day, we thought why not get out and vote,” said David Baughman, a candidate for Ward 5. “We wanted to skip the long line.”

“The expense of living today is getting higher and higher and it’s up to us as council, as a new council coming in to maximize the tax dollars spent and reduce the impact on the rate payers as we move forward” said rob McFarlan, a candidate for Ward 5.

There are 22 municipal candidates competing to become mayor, deputy mayor or a counselor in Central Elgin.

Ward 2 will be a race between the current mayor Sally Martyn and ward 3 incumbent councilor Karen cook.