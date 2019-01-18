

Scott Miller, CTV London





Officials will be watching area waterways very closely over the weekend. The expected sudden drop in temperature is creating frazil ice, which can lead to flooding.

There’s a Flood Watch in the town of Durham as frazil ice has formed in parts of the Saugeen River.

Officials are watching the situation closely to prevent flooding.

In Port Albert, there’s concern as well about frazil-ice induced flooding.

Frazil ice has just started to form and in the past, that’s meant flooding in the low-lying parts of Port Albert.

Municipal and conservation officials will be on scene today and throughout the weekend, monitoring the frazil ice situation.