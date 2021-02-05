LONDON, ONT. -- Communities along the Lake Erie shoreline are once again bracing for storm surge and high waves as strong winds blow across the lake.

The Long Point Region Conversation Authority (LPRCA) issued a Flood Warning Thursday afternoon as Environment Canada issued a Gale Warning for Lake Erie.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to reach 65 km/h with gusts up to 85 km/h late Friday morning.

Down in Chatham-Kent flooding has already been reported on Erie Shore Drive, an area that has seen extensive damage from flooding in the past few years.

Models are currently forecasting Lake Erie to rise in Long Point by 0.5 metres and as much as 1.0 metres in other areas according to the LPRCA.

Minor flooding of roads in Long Point, Turkey Point, and Port Dover with depths of 0.1 to 0.2 metres can be expected.

The public is asked to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline during this time.

Shoreline erosion is expected from this weather event.

In November communities such as Port Dover and Port Burwell were hit hard with flooding during a wind storm.