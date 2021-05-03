LONDON, ONT. -- General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLSC) held a virtual ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the 'roll-out' of the armoured combat support vehicle (ACSV) created for the Canadian military.

The new ACSV design was completed at the end of 2020. The program was first announced in August of 2019.

The ACVSs are designed to be more mobile, have a longer operating range and better protect soldiers during late hours and through rough weather conditions.

In the next four years, 360 ACVSs will be created for use by the Canadian army in eight different versions.

This version includes a variety of combat support roles such as troop/cargo vehicle, ambulance, command post and mobile repair and recovery.

The second ACSV design being worked on currently will operate as an ambulance - it is said to be completed by this summer, said Jason Monohan, vice president of GDLSC.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan participated in the event remotely.

“You do critical work for Canada every single day…because of your skill and dedication, Canadian Forces members will soon have combat support vehicles they can rely on,” he said.

London Mayor Ed Holder, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and London West MP Kate Young, among others, were present to celebrate the ‘roll-out.’

“It’s an important day for London… it’s an important day for Canada,” said Holder.

Fragiskatos added, “Let me offer a congratulations for entering a major milestone."

The contract is set to help sustain over 1,700 jobs at GDLSC's London facility alongside thousands of direct and indirect jobs throughout its network of Canadian suppliers.

The subcontracts represent over $137 million in investments to more than 30 Canadian businesses from coast to coast to coast, creating and sustaining over 400 jobs across the country, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a release.

These vehicles will replace the current fleet of M113 Tracked Light Armoured Vehicle (TLAV) and the LAV II Bison.

The first vehicle is expected roll off the production line this December, with deliveries occurring through Feb. 2025. The vehicles will support the LAV 6.0 vehicles in service with the Canadian Forces.