LONDON, ONT. -- With the start of production of the first Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) at General Dynamics Land Systems in London, Ont., the federal government says more than 400 jobs will be created and sustained across the country.

The production of the vehicles has just begin and Ottawa says they will be used in a variety of combat support roles such as that of Troop/Cargo Vehicle (TCV), ambulance, command post, and mobile repair and recovery.

GDLS Canada received the contract last September and, according to the government, a number of subcontracts have also been awarded by General Dynamics, resulting in more than $137 million in investments to more than 30 Canadian businesses.

The contract is worth $2 billion (taxes included) for the 360 ACSV, initial spare parts, technical manuals, and training.

General Dynamics will re-invest an amount equal to the value of the contract to create and sustain jobs across the country, as part of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy.

The vehicles will replace the current fleets of M113 Tracked Light Armoured Vehicle (TLAV) and the LAV II Bison, Ottawa says.

“These vehicles will form the backbone of the Army’s combat support fleet, and be used on a wide range of operations including domestic disaster relief and international peace support missions," says National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

"Thanks to the flexibility found in our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, work on the vehicles has started years earlier than expected and ensures that we continue to support well-paying Canadian jobs and critical innovation in communities across the country.”

The first vehicle is expected to roll off the production line in December, with deliveries through to February 2025.

Subcontracts have been awarded to companies in seven provinces, and vary in value from $38,800 to $24,000,000.

Key investments include: