Ottawa has now inked a deal they touted last month at General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) in London, Ont.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan was at GDLS in August to announce the government's plans to buy 360 Light Armoured Vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces.

That contract - worth over $2 billion - has now been signed.

GDLS has been the focus of some debate over a $15-billion deal to supply arms to Saudi Arabia. The deal remains under review.