

Brent Lale, CTV London





General Dynamics workers avoided strike action Tuesday with an overwhelming vote in favour of their new contract.

Jeff Skinner, Unifor Unit 66 chairperson, says “One of the big issues…was we attrition in the work force. We got a commitment from General Dynamics to replenish the workforce. We got some gains everywhere, and I think in the end they’ll be competitive and it’s a good contract.”

At the Marconi Club, nearly all of the 420 employees represented by Unifor Unit 66 showed up to cast a ballot for a new agreement between General Dynamics and the employees.

In the end, 95 per cent were happy with the deal arranged by their bargaining team and voted yes to the latest contract.

It was being negotiated right up until the previous one expired Sunday at midnight.

That's good news for the hundreds of full-time workers and the more than 5,000 people who have spinoff jobs in the London area.

Skinner adds, “At the end of the day, everyone wants to be working and everyone is happy today.”