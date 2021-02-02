LONDON, ONT -- Forbes has released its annual list of the best employers in Canada, and two major employers in the London region have cracked the top 50.

The “Canada’s Best Employer’s 2021 List” has a total of 300 companies listed across a wide range of industries.

General Dynamics Land Systems ranks highest on the list for area businesses at 30, while Western University comes in at 43.

There are 12 other academic institutions that rank higher than Western on the list.

Meanwhile the number one spot overall goes to Cisco Systems based out of Toronto.

Some other notable local businesses include Imperial Oil out of Sarnia, Ont. which sits at 114, and Bruce Power out of Tilverton Ont. at 210.

You can see the full list here.