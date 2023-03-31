Flood outlook issued by Ausable Bayfield
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) has issued a flood outlook.
Upwards of 50mm of rain is expected in 24 hours with minor flooding expected within low-lying flood plains.
According to the ABCA, the heaviest rain is expected to come in two waves Friday, with the first wave reaching area this morning. A total of 5-10mm has already been observed across the watershed.
Forecasted rainfall through the morning and early afternoon has increased considerably from prior forecasts, and it is expected that heavy rains may result in an additional 25 mm from this first wave before a period of light showers Friday afternoon.
Rivers are expected to exceed bankfull, resulting in flooding of traditional low-lying flood plain areas. Streamflows in the smaller tributary creeks are expected to peak later Friday.
Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near all watercourses. Slippery and unstable streambanks, and extremely cold and fast-flowing water will combine to create hazardous conditions.
The conservation authority said the outlook will remain in effect until 12 p.m. on April 3, unless rainfall totals and local conditions warrant further updates.
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police
The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
