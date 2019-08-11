Featured
Five people sent to hospital following head on collision in Norfolk
ctv london
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 1:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 11, 2019 1:17PM EDT
Oxford County OPP reported a car heading southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming pickup truck towing a boat on Saturday evening.
A mother and her two daughters who were in the car are in stable condition.
One daughter was airlifted to London Hospital.
The two men in the pickup, both from Kitchener, suffered minor injuries.
OPP tell CTV News that everyone involved is in stable condition and have been downgraded to minor injuries.
HWY 59 between Gunns Hill Road and Old School Line which was closed due to investigation has since reopened.
OPP say charges are pending.