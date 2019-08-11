

ctv london





Oxford County OPP reported a car heading southbound crossed into the northbound lanes and hit an oncoming pickup truck towing a boat on Saturday evening.

A mother and her two daughters who were in the car are in stable condition.

One daughter was airlifted to London Hospital.

The two men in the pickup, both from Kitchener, suffered minor injuries.

OPP tell CTV News that everyone involved is in stable condition and have been downgraded to minor injuries.

HWY 59 between Gunns Hill Road and Old School Line which was closed due to investigation has since reopened.

OPP say charges are pending.