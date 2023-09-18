'First of its kind production plant': $25M fertilizer plant opens in St. Thomas, Ont.
CRF Agritech is St. Thomas’ newest multi-million dollar production plant.
“It's the first of its kind fertilizer production plant like this in North America,” said Mike Pastir, general manager of CRF Agritech.
At nearly 26,000 sq. ft., the $25-million computer-controlled plant will produce up to 100,000 tons of PurYield fertilizer at capacity. That amount is enough to service Eastern Canada and the Northeast United States.
“This product allows the fertilizer nutrients to be used at a time when the plant needs the most,” said Casper Kaastra, CEO of Sollio Agriculture, who is a joint partner with Pursell, a leading innovator in coating technologies.
He explained, “Quite often that's later in the season. Farmers put on the fertilizer early in the spring when the field is ready to be planted, but when the crop actually needs it is typically quite a different time than the one the fertilizer is applied.”
PurYield fertilizer will be produced at a new $25 million production plant in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
For farmers in southwestern Ontario, this new “state-of-the-art fertilizer” could be a game-changer.
“We're gaining yield, we're gaining efficiencies and we're making less passes through the field,” said Stephanie Berlett, a farmer from Listowel, Ont. “All those things combined to put more dollars in pocket at the end of the day.”
Ontario Agriculture Minister Lisa Thompson was in St. Thomas Monday morning to receive a tour of the new facility.
The province awarded CRF Agritech a $154,000 grant to accelerate the production and adoption by growers of controlled-release fertilizers.
CRF Agritech is a $25 million fertilizer production plant in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: Sollio Agriculture)“The technology is new and it’s innovative, “said Kaastra, who added the fertilizer isn’t just for agriculture, but also for ornamental and lawns. “It allows us now to incorporate new products that otherwise wouldn't be available to be put on fertilizer granules and those kinds of things just makes farmers that much more productive.”
While the new plant will also create up to 25 new jobs, the opening of the plant shows industry continues to choose southwestern Ontario as a home base.
“There's a pride in that to say you know, this is made in St. Thomas,” said Pastir. “It gives growers an opportunity to understand that we have a Canadian made solution for them right here at their back door.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India expels Canadian diplomat after Canada links Indian agents to Sikh leader death
India struck back at Canada early Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked agents of India's government to the shooting death of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.
Transgender rights in Canada deeply divide voters as study suggests most still believe in only two genders
As more Canadians are faced with the evolving nature of gender identity, gaps in the ways different groups view the subject are growing, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
Long-secret Canadian intelligence sealed Avro Arrow's cancellation, new paper says
The Diefenbaker government's 1959 decision to scrap the fabled Avro Arrow was significantly influenced by Canadian intelligence that pointed to a diminishing need for the costly aircraft in the evolving Cold War, says a new research paper based on previously secret information.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Russian drone attack on a city in western Ukraine sparks an inferno at a warehouse and kills 1
Russia launched a massive drone attack on the western city of Lviv early Tuesday, damaging a warehouse facility in a fiery blaze and killing one man, Ukrainian authorities said.
IN HER OWN WORDS Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canada accuses India of killing a B.C. Sikh leader, a missing U.S. F-35 was found and Sandie Rinaldo's most memorable interview moments.
Azerbaijan announces an 'anti-terrorist operation' targeting Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan on Tuesday began what it called an 'anti-terrorist operation' targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and officials in that region said there was heavy artillery firing around its capital.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers’ College has found a former Kitchener teacher, who taped two elementary school students to their chairs, guilty of professional misconduct.
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
Windsor
-
Unifor extends bargaining deadline with Ford Motor Company
Unifor is extending negotiations with Ford Motor Company for another 24 hours receiving a “substantive offer” just minutes before the strike deadline, according to an update from the union.
-
One arrested in east Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say a man was transported to the hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds Monday afternoon.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 9
The Crown’s case continued on Monday as the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial heard testimony from a London Police Service detective who interviewed the accused in the hours after the attack. Here’s what you need to know going into Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Truth and Reconcilliation honoured across Collingwood
An art installation is on display on the Collingwood Museum grounds in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Bradford honours fallen South Simcoe officer Devon Northrup
While his life was snatched in an instant, his name will forever live on in the town where he began his dream career.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for prisoner busted for trafficking
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad for a missing prisoner.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop Wednesday to a two-month low.
-
Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead
A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
'We sacrificed a lot over the pandemic:' Former nurses at Markham-Stouffville Hospital call for retro pay
Former non-unionized employees at another GTA hospital are speaking out after they say they have been denied retro payments for time worked during the pandemic.
-
12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
Report finds that toddlers doubly disadvantaged by the Quebec system
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
Atlantic
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
Nova Scotia beaches face damage from post-tropical storm Lee
Nova Scotia bills itself as Canada’s ocean playground, but after post-tropical storm Lee blasted several beaches, some of those playgrounds are in rough shape.
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Two Winnipeg drivers are facing charges after an alleged street race Sunday evening ended with a multi-car crash on Portage Avenue that left two people injured.
-
Police searching for missing 55-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen lands lead role in new PAW Patrol movie
A Calgary teen is making his mark in the movie world, starring in a new animated feature film alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
Smoky days, gloomy mood? How wildfire haze is affecting what Edmontonians do and feel
Alberta's capital city has been blanketed in smoke for more than 300 hours already this year – nearly three times the new normal – and with fires still burning, it's probably not over yet.
-
EPS officer who stole cash, gift cards, cigarettes can keep his job after chief loses appeal bid
Edmonton's police chief has lost a legal ruling seeking the firing of an officer who stole cash, gift cards and cigarettes while on duty.
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
Vancouver
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Much of Peachland under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
Many living in Peachland in B.C.'s Okanagan are being told to be ready to leave at a moments notice as the out of control Glen Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for much of the district.