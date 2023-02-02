First cold weather alert of the season issued

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first Cold Weather Alert of the year.

Coinciding with the the health unit's alert, Environment Canada has also issued exetreme cold warnings for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

The MLHU alert will come into effect just after midnight with Environment Canada forecasting wind chills that are expected to reach -30 C in some areas Tursday night into Friday morning.

After moderating during the day Friday, wind chills may reach minus 30 again Friday night into early Saturday morning.

“With a milder winter season so far, these drastic changes in temperature can take a negative toll on our bodies and our health if we aren’t properly protected,” says Food Safety & Healthy Environments Manager, David Pavletic. “We continue to advise people to limit the time they spend outdoors when it gets this cold, but if you have to be outside, dress appropriately for the conditions and make sure to cover exposed skin.”

The alert will remain in place until these values climb above the MLHU’s threshold of -20 C.

A number of warming centres are open across the city, including South London Community Centre and public libraries.

Cold Weather Alerts are issued when forecast temperatures are expected to drop to -15 C or lower, or when Environment Canada advises that wind chill values are expected to be -20 or lower.