LONDON, ONT -- A fire that left a barn destroyed in Haldimand County has been deemed not suspicious.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Highway 54 in Cayuga around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene the barn was already engulfed in flames.

The barn was left destroyed, but no one was injured and there was no reported loss of livestock.

The total damage estimate is at $500,000.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.