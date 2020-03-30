WINGHAM, ONT. -- A restaurant and gift shop in the small hamlet of Dorking is no more.

Country Sisters on Hwy. 86 between Listowel and Wallenstein has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Firefighters from Mapleton, Drayton, and Listowel attended the fire that started around 2 a.m. Monday.

The building was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to Country Sisters, but the restaurant and gift shop was levelled by the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $750,000. Ontario’s Fire Marshal’s office will be sending an investigator to the scene to try and determine a cause.

Hwy. 86 through Dorking was closed for several hours, but re-opened around 11 a.m.