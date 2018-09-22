Featured
Fire damages Wasaga Beach hotel
Firefighters battle at blaze at the Travelodge in Wasaga Beach on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 1:41PM EDT
Fire officials remain on the scene following a hotel fire in Wasaga Beach.
The blaze at the Travelodge hotel broke out just after 8 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one end of the hotel.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
Roads in the area were closed and the power was turned off as crews battled the blaze.
The investigation continues.