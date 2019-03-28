

Getting a lifesaving drug into the hands of London firefighters could slash response times for overdose calls.

London Fire Chief Lori Hamer will ask city council next week to authorize firetrucks to carry naloxone.

Naloxone reverses opioid overdoses. It is currently carried by paramedics and police officers.

Last June alone firefighters were the first to arrive at the scene of unconscious individuals 37 percent of the time.

Hamer proposes putting two kits in each vehicle.

The cost of the kits would be provided for free by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

City staff point out there is some additional liability to providing naloxone to firefighters, but the chief feels it can be minimized.