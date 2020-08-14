MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For a second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just two new cases of COVID-19, while three new cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford on Friday.

The cumulative total in Middlesex-London now stands at 695, with 621 resolved (two new) and 57 deaths, leaving 17 active cases. Of the total, 643 have been in the City of London.

The MLHU has announced a Virtual Town Hall will be held at 7 p.m. Monday to share information and answer COVID-19 questions from the community.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to health@mlhu.on.ca with the subject ‘Question for Town Hall.’ A link to the town hall will be posted here ahead of the event.

Friday marks the third day in a row that Southwestern Public Health is reporting three new cases.

There are now a total of 223 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 164 resolved and five deaths.

Of the 54 remaining active cases, 29 are in Aylmer, 13 in Bayham, and the remainder divided between St. Thomas and Tillsonburg.

According to the most recent updates from other local public health authorities, here’s where the totals stand in nearby counties:

Huron-Perth – Two new, 10 active cases, 87 total, 72 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – Four new, 13 active cases, 331 total, 293 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – One new, six active cases, 127 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – One new, 20 active, 467 total cases, 415 resolved, 32 deaths

Ontario reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight increase, but a total that remained below 100 even with the addition of missing data from Toronto.