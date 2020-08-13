MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- There were two new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London on Thursday, while three new cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford.

The total in Middlesex-London now stands at 693, with 619 resolved (two new) and 57 deaths.

That leaves the number of active cases in the region the same as the previous day at 17.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting just three new cases for the second day in a row, after a surge in cases the previous week.

The total in Elgin and Oxford counties now stands at 220, with 157 resolved and five deaths.

The number of active cases has dropped again, to 58, with 31 of those cases in Aylmer and 14 in Bayham.

According to other local public health authorities, here’s where the totals stand in other area counties:

Huron-Perth – Three new, eight active cases, 85 total, 72 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – None new, nine active cases, 327 total, 293 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – One new, six active cases, 127 total, 121 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 20 active, 466 total cases, 414 resolved, 32 deaths

Across Ontario, a slight decline was reported with just 78 new cases, but officials say this is likely an underestimation as data from Toronto was not available.