Feds announce multi-million dollar funding for London-born science program

A big boost for budding scientists across Canada, as a national STEM program founded in London received a multi-million dollar injection.

Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Filomena Tassi, visited London Sunday afternoon to announce funding for the charitable organization, Let’s Talk Science.

“Your two local MPs and myself are very happy to announce that the government is providing $28.5 million over five years to Let’s Talk Science, to continue to help youth learn about STEM,” announced Tassi to an exuberant round of applause from those on hand at the northwest London location of Let’s Talk Science.

It’s part of a $1.8 billion-supplementary funding commitment announced in the 2024 federal budget.

Tassi was joined by London Liberal MPs Arielle Kayabaga and Peter Fragiskatos in making the announcement.

A number of children were on hand as well — taking advantage of some of the science-based games around the centre. Some were also playing atop a surface that featured the image of Mars.

A number of Let’s Talk Science educators were also in attendance.

Founded in London 30 years ago, Let’s Talk Science has programs across the country which introduce children to science, technology, and math.

Let’s Talk Science President and Founder Dr. Bonnie Schmidt said the funding will help them help children map out their scientific futures.

“Since 2015 in particular, we’ve really grown quite a lot,” said Schmidt. It’ll allow us to continue to grow. So more schools, more community groups, more teachers, more educators can be trained, more programming for families. It will really allow us to scale, increase our impact, increase our reach, and maintain free programming in English and French,” she explained.