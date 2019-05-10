

CTV London





The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is hoping the public can help locate a federal offender with ties to London.

Neville Haire is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of his statutory release.

He is serving almost a three year sentence for robbery and theft over $5,000.

Haire is described as white, 56 years-old, 5'10" (180cm), 160 lbs (73kg) with grey shaved hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and his left wrist.

He is known to frequent Hamilton, Toronto, Belleville, as well as Halton and Waterloo Region.

Call police if you have any information.