A motor vehicle containing four occupants rolled over and submerged in a water filled ditch at approximately 8:00pm Sunday, June 16.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Leamington Fire Services, and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the single motor collision at the intersection of Mersea Road 1 and Mersea Road 19 in Leamington.

Four youth ranging from 13 -17 years of age were trapped in the vehicle. One of the four occupants were able to escape while emergency services freed the remaining occupants upon arrival.

All occupants were transported to the hospital with inguries ranging from minor to life threatening.

One occupant has since died at hospital.

The area of Mersea Road and Mersea Road 19 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.