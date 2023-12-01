LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash on highway 401 in Oxford

    One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Oxford County. Dec. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Oxford County. Dec. 1, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Oxford County.

    Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the scene at the eastbound On Route in southwest Oxford Township.

    According to police, a sprinter van collided with a parked tractor trailer.

    The 59-year-old driver from Maple, Ont., and lone occupant of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The ramp to the On Route was closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News