Fatal crash on highway 401 in Oxford

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Oxford County.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the scene at the eastbound On Route in southwest Oxford Township.

According to police, a sprinter van collided with a parked tractor trailer.

The 59-year-old driver from Maple, Ont., and lone occupant of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ramp to the On Route was closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.