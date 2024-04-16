Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 south of London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
According to a video posted to social media, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Middlesex County OPP, the London Fire Department and London-Middlesex EMS responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 south of London for the report of a collision.
Police said a pickup truck and a transport truck collided, resulting in ejection of the pickup truck driver from the vehicle.
The driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the transport truck was uninjured in the crash.
As a result, the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot Road and Wonderland Road are closed. OPP anticipate the closure to last for between four to six hours while the investigation continues.
“We’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle back together,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in the video.
Sanchuk said drivers should expect delays in the area and to follow the detours in the meantime. He advised westbound drivers to not take photos of the accident, and warns police will be out to give anyone caught on their cellphone a ticket.
“So do us a favour: put your safety as a priority. We don’t need to investigate another crash,” he said.
Police are asking anyone who was on Highway 401 at the time of the crash and has a dashcam to review their footage and contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
Police said updates will be provided as they become available.
“My thoughts and prayers are going out to everyone affected by this tragedy, to family and friends of the deceased, you’re in our thoughts and prayers,” Sanchuk said.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
Feds offer $5B in Indigenous loan guarantees, fall $420B short on infrastructure asks
The federal government is providing up to $5 billion in loan guarantees to help Indigenous communities invest in natural resource and energy products. But when it comes to a promise to close what advocates say is a sprawling Indigenous infrastructure gap, Ottawa is short more than $420 billion.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Rocks time in new home is limited
Grand River Rocks will have limited time in their new home on Victoria Street North, after Kitchener City Council officially approved the rezoning of the property to allow for a condo development.
-
Cost of policing St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo estimated at $318,000 this year
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 south of London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
Windsor
-
Landlord group to appeal court decision over residential rental bylaw
A group of landlords contesting the city’s new residential rental licensing bylaw is appealing a recent court decision.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
'He’s done great things': incarcerated Windsorite works to make prison more culturally sensitive for fellow inmates
The ‘faint hope’ hearing of Ali Al-Shammari, 38, continued Tuesday in Superior court.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Glenn Howard, iconic Canadian curler, announces retirement
One of the nation's most beloved and decorated curlers, Glenn Howard, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
-
The zipper is back: Early start to road construction season in Sudbury
City officials in Sudbury say construction season started early this year thanks to the warm weather this spring.
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things in the federal budget that will have an impact on the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
-
WATCH
WATCH Toronto woman has close encounter with coyote near Ontario Place
A Toronto woman is warning others to be on the lookout after a coyote approached her while she was sitting on a park bench near Ontario Place last weekend.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Montreal
-
Quebec's refusal to deliver English presentation to parents raises questions about language law
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Teenagers' screen time has dropped post-pandemic: Montreal Public Health
Teenagers are showing post-pandemic improvements when it comes to screen time, according to a new study published Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Atlantic
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins
One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.
Calgary
-
Kingpins or go-betweens? Jurors hear closing arguments in Coutts blockade trial
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
-
Extended construction in Marda Loop creates further financial concern among businesses
Marda Loop business owners are expressing concern over revenue losses after the City of Calgary announced construction in the area is expected to continue several months longer than planned.
-
Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit
Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Zone health staff sound alarm over capacity for babies in intensive care
Staff caring for frail babies at hospitals in the Edmonton area are asking for help from the province.
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
-
Pipeline involved in wildland fire, Yellowhead County says
A pipeline was involved in a wildfire in western Alberta on Tuesday, Yellowhead County says.
Vancouver
-
B.C. court upholds conviction after man argues crowds, claustrophobia led to fatal Costco encounter
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
Unifor withdraws Amazon union applications, citing 'suspiciously high' employee data
Unifor says it’s temporarily withdrawing its applications to represent workers at two Vancouver-area Amazon facilities, accusing the e-commerce giant of providing a “suspiciously high” employee count.
-
Developer subsidizing residents' transit use at Vancouver rental building
A Metro Vancouver developer is once again teaming up with TransLink to give users of one of its new buildings free access to transit and study the impact of the subsidy.