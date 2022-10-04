Fanshawe faculty union files grievance to bring masks back indoors

The union representing Fanshawe College faculty has filed a grievance with the school over its masking policy.

"Fanshawe's abandonment of indoor masking, social distancing, and many other preventative measures has created an unsafe work environment," says the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 110 in a media release.

The union did not make a representative available for an interview, but according to the release, it has heard from numerous members concerned for their own health and safety, as well as their family members.

It is Fanshawe's first full school year without COVID-19 measures since the pandemic began, which is in line with most other post-secondary schools in the province. However, Western University has maintained its mandatory masking policy, as well as requiring at least one COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

"It doesn't make a difference to me, honestly," says Miquel Balles, a Fanshawe student. "It's a personal choice at the end of the day."

"A year or two ago I would have been masked," says student Sam Munday. "I think everyone has gotten it, I've gotten it. I tried to avoid it for a long time and now I'm not as worried as I was.

Fanshawe did not make a representative available for an interview either, but says in a statement the school is "following all provincial guidelines related to health and safety on campus."

The college has not reinstated mandatory masking or vaccine requirements "based on ongoing and regular discussions with local public health authorities."

Fanshawe says it is scheduling a hearing with the union shortly to discuss the grievance.