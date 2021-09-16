Fanshawe College investigating online threats to drug and sexually assault students

Fanshawe College in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London) Fanshawe College in London, Ont. is seen Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island