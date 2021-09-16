Fanshawe College investigating online threats to drug and sexually assault students
Fanshawe College in London, Ont. says it is working with community partners such as London police after 'sexually violent' threats were allegedly made online.
In a series of tweets Wednesday evening the college said it had “learned of sexually violent & threatening posts that initiated on Discord.”
While the tweets do not reveal the exact nature of the threats CTV London has been able independably verify the threat.
The anonymous poster threatens female students attending Outback Shack and Oasis with drugging and sexual assault.
CTV News London has made the decision not to post the text of the threat due to its vulgar nature and potential to be triggering for anyone who has experienced sexual violence.
The college says it urges students to be diligent in social situations and that extra security will be provided at the Outback Shack and Oasis bar which are student run.
The online threats have been removed according to the college.
The alleged threats come as London police work with officials at Western University to investigate online claims that up to 30 students were drugged and sexually assaulted at a residence.
While the online claims remain under investigation Western has had three confirmed reports of sexual violence unrelated to the online claims.
Students are planning to walk out of classes on Friday.
At Fanshawe College a Sexual Violence Prevention Adviser will be holding a drop-in session Thursday from 2-6 p.m. in the Merlin Residence Atrium.
