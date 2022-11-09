Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get home

Krystle Linic and her grandmother are seen at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Nov. 6, 2022 after driving from London, Ont. (Source: Krystle Linic) Krystle Linic and her grandmother are seen at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Nov. 6, 2022 after driving from London, Ont. (Source: Krystle Linic)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Four takeaways from the U.S. midterm elections

Democrats were enjoying a stronger-than-expected showing in the U.S. midterm elections early on Wednesday, but there still remains the possibility that Republicans could end up with control of both the House and the U.S. Senate.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver