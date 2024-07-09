LONDON
    • Body of missing kayaker found in Bluewater following 6 day search

    After nearly a week of searching, OPP said that a 57-year-old man from London who went missing on the waters of Lake Huron on July 3 was located deceased on a beach in St. Joseph today.

    According to police, following reports of a kayak spotted adrift in the lake, the personal belongings of the occupant were located with the kayak.

    Extensive search and rescue efforts in the area included the Canadian Coast Guard, OPP Marine Unit and air support – with their interest focussed on the area of Hendrick Road and Cedar Bank Drive in Bluewater.

    Police thanked the public for their assistance, and offered their condolences. 

