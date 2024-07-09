LONDON
London

    • Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through London region

    The areas marked in red are under a rainfall warning from Environment Canada as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through southern Ontario. July 10, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada) The areas marked in red are under a rainfall warning from Environment Canada as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through southern Ontario. July 10, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    Share

    A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Bruce-Grey-, Huron-Perth, Lambton County, and Elgin County.

    As the region deals with remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Environment Canada meteorologists warn rainfall with embedded torrential downpours is expected.

    The rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

    Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, totalling anywhere from totals of 40 to 80 mm.

     

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Wednesday: Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 24. Humidex 33.

    Wednesday Night:  Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 17.

    Thursday: Showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

    Friday: Sunny. High 27.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News