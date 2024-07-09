Remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through London region

A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Bruce-Grey-, Huron-Perth, Lambton County, and Elgin County.

As the region deals with remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Environment Canada meteorologists warn rainfall with embedded torrential downpours is expected.

The rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, totalling anywhere from totals of 40 to 80 mm.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday: Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 24. Humidex 33.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 17.

Thursday: Showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.