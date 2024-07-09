LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian hit in east London crash

    London fire crews attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on July 9, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) London fire crews attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on July 9, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    London fire crews attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision where a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital.

    The incident happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

    Police closed the northbound lanes while they investigated the incident and crews cleaned up the scene.

    Details on the extent of any injuries or the cause of the crash are not available at this time.

