

CTV London





St. Thomas police are trying to help a family find the cremated remains of their loved one after the container the remains were in was stolen from a vehicle Thursday night.

Police say the vehicle was parked in the lane way of a Barwick Street residence when it was entered overnight.

Several small items were taken, including a small plastic container similar to a 35 mm film case. Inside the case was a small amount of ashes intended to be spread by family members Friday, police said.

The family are pleading with the thief to return the ashes to their residence with no questions asked.

If anyone in the area finds a container similar to the one in the photo, they are asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or www.stps.on.ca