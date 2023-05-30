Extreme heat and poor air quality trigger special weather statement

A special air quality statement is in effect for parts of the region.

Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton, Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex are all covered by the statement that warns of hot and humid weather that will create elevated pollution levels.

Those at risk of being impacted by poor air quality are kids and the elderly with underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease.

Symptoms include increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Here's a look at the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 15.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.