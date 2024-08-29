LONDON
London

    • Local Paralympian scores 6 times to lead Canada to opening goalball win

    Canada's Goalball Team—Maryam Salehizadeh (1), Emma Reinke (5), Brieann Baldock (6) as they took on France during the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on August 29, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Dave Holland) Canada's Goalball Team—Maryam Salehizadeh (1), Emma Reinke (5), Brieann Baldock (6) as they took on France during the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on August 29, 2024. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CANADIAN PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE, Dave Holland)
    Share

    In day one of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a local star shone bright on the court.

    St. Thomas’ Emma Reinke scored six goals, leading the scoreboard for Canada as the women’s goalball team beat host France 10-0.

    Goalball is a sport exclusive to athletes with visual impairments, the aim of the game is to throw a ball using a bowling motion toward an opponents net while the other team attempts to block with their bodies.

    Canada will play Japan tomorrow – one of two preliminary games before the quarterfinals.  

