Local Paralympian scores 6 times to lead Canada to opening goalball win
In day one of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a local star shone bright on the court.
St. Thomas’ Emma Reinke scored six goals, leading the scoreboard for Canada as the women’s goalball team beat host France 10-0.
Goalball is a sport exclusive to athletes with visual impairments, the aim of the game is to throw a ball using a bowling motion toward an opponents net while the other team attempts to block with their bodies.
Canada will play Japan tomorrow – one of two preliminary games before the quarterfinals.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
In first sit-down interview of presidential campaign, Harris says voters ready for 'new way forward'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said Thursday that voters were ready for 'a new way forward,' as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Afghan women sing in protest to Taliban's voice ban
Afghan women around the globe are singing in solidarity to protest the Taliban's new rules that prohibit women's voices from being heard in public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.