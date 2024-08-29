Local Paralympian scores 6 times to lead Canada to opening goalball win

In day one of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, a local star shone bright on the court.

St. Thomas’ Emma Reinke scored six goals, leading the scoreboard for Canada as the women’s goalball team beat host France 10-0.

Goalball is a sport exclusive to athletes with visual impairments, the aim of the game is to throw a ball using a bowling motion toward an opponents net while the other team attempts to block with their bodies.

Canada will play Japan tomorrow – one of two preliminary games before the quarterfinals.