'They're going to push us to be on strike'; support workers preparing to walk-out at Western University

More than 30,000 students are converging on Western University for the start of the new school year - but that return could be disrupted.

About 330 members of CUPE Local 2361 are in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Friday morning.

Union leadership said that they have received no counter proposal to their latest contract requests, and now members appear headed to the picket lines.

"Many of our members are dedicated and loyal, and they, they like to work here at Western,” 2361 Vice President Chris Yates told CTV News on Thursday. He added, “This is what they've chosen, where they've chosen to work and where they've chosen to put their time and their attention and their loyalty."

CUPE 2361 represents a wide range of support roles, including maintenance, custodial services, and landscape services. On Wednesday evening the Western University leadership issued notice of a potential job action, warning that pickets could cause delays entering campus. They also told students to expect bus detours and limited operations at recreational facilities. This comes as parents are helping to move students into residences on campus.

Staff helping set up for back-to-school events could be headed for the picket line, August 29, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Yates said he was hopeful talks would continue, "They're going to push us to be on strike. When what we're really seeking is to be in a competitive wage range with local markets.”

He said they’re basing their requests on other public institutions, “Like the Fanshawe College, the London District Catholic School board, and the Thames Valley District School Board."

At a rally two weeks ago, union leadership said member wages ranged from about 17 dollars an hour for housekeepers to just over 40 dollars an hour for elevator mechanics.

Members of CUPE Local 2361 listen to a podium speaker during a rally at the Richmond Street entrance of Western University on Aug. 17, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Yates pointed to the struggles at the lower salary levels, "We had a bargaining survey. 95 per cent of the membership responded. Two thirds of our membership are working two, even three jobs just to stay afloat. You know, this is supposed to be a place where you can have a career, where you focus on your one job."

Yates said the other issue that Western has to come to terms with is that the private sector has become far more attractive for people in the skilled trades - with wages as much as 40 per cent higher. "We're having a hard time, attracting and retaining people. Trying to compete for fewer and fewer trades."

He sees the private sector continuing to draw tradespeople away, “The private sector has been able to respond more quickly, possibly more willingly, to what's happened with, inflation over the last three to four years.”

Yates said that new buildings continue to be added to the Western campus, the latest being the Ronald D. Schmeichel School for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He noted that five other buildings are already in the planning stages.

He also said that he believes the diverse and unique nature of the facilities at Western requires a support team that's familiar with the campus and is committed to the students and staff. He insists the 2361 members have consistently demonstrated that commitment.

“We want to be here maintaining a safe and accessible campus for the campus community. The problem is, that more and more of our members just can't afford to work here.”