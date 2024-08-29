Baby turtles released back into wild near Exeter
The ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ were palpable near Exeter this afternoon as hundreds gathered to watch 80 baby turtles be returned to the wild.
"Today we have our annual Turtle Release. We're releasing hatchlings back into the wild that we've been holding in our office as eggs for a couple months now. Now they're hatched, and then they're going back into the wild," said Nicole Audreola, turtle release co-organizer and member of the Huron Stewardship Council.
Members of Huron's Stewardship Council have spent several weeks collecting turtle eggs from the marshy areas near the Morrison Dam near Exeter, and incubating them until they hatched. Their release into the waters around the Morrison Dam attracts hundreds of families each August.
"We want to draw people here with the baby turtles, but we hope we can educate them on our native turtles in Ontario. We have eight of them and they're all species at risk," said Hope Brock, Healthy Watersheds Technician with the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority, who host the Turtle Release with the Huron Stewardship Council.
The baby turtles aren't just being hatched for show, they're getting a better shot at living, say organizers.
80 baby turtles were released into the wild at the Morrison Dam near Exeter, August 29, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
"They've experienced population declines over the past. So, one thing that we do here is through incubating them, that we can actually get them through that kind of first mortality stage, like, raccoons predating them, through climate change, with the temperatures of nests and things like that," said Sheldon Paul of the Huron Stewardship Council, and one of those that gets to physically release the baby turtles.
For the past nine years, they've been holding this turtle release at ABCA headquarters near Exeter. More and more people show up as the numbers of turtles stay the same, or decline.
80 baby turtles were released into the wild at the Morrison Dam near Exeter, August 29, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Habitat loss and road mortality are the top reasons for so many turtles being species at risk in Ontario, say organizers.
"It's important not to take turtles from the wild. It's important that only people with permits are touching them, and just respecting the turtles. And hopefully we can inspire some young people or some old people to enjoy turtles," said Mackenzie Vandevenne with the Huron Stewardship Council and turtle egg collector.
"We try to save the ones that we can, but, all around, they are an important link in our ecosystem," said Brock.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
Afghan women sing in protest to Taliban's voice ban
Afghan women around the globe are singing in solidarity to protest the Taliban's new rules that prohibit women's voices from being heard in public.
Woman found dead before police kill husband on I-95 bridge and discover boy's body in vehicle
A man being pursued in the killing of his wife in New Hampshire was shot by police and tumbled from the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the state to Maine, officials said Thursday. Their eight-year-old boy was found dead in the back seat of the father's vehicle afterward.
U.S. army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident
The U.S. army defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former president Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.
Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK
Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.