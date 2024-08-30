Local swim spots test high for E. coli ahead of long weekend

LONDON
    It’s the last long weekend of the summer, and many have their eyes on the sand and sun – however, recent rainfall has prompted closures at many popular swimming spots.

    While this list of beaches is not all encompassing, you should not go swimming if the region has experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours – bacteria levels are typically elevated following heavy rain.

    Local public health authorities regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested, and which is typically higher following heavy rainfall.

    It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming and follow all posted guidelines.

     

    Here’s a brief overview of beaches in the region heading into this weekend

    Grey Bruce Public Health

    • Port Elgin Main Gobles Grove – Swimming not recommended (as of August 27)
    • Southampton Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of August 27)
    • Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of August 21)

    Lambton Public Health

    • Canatara, Sarnia – Safe to swim (as of August 29)
    • Pinery, Grand Bend – Safe to swim (as of August 29)
    • Grand Bend North Beach – Safe to swim (as of August 29)
    • Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of August 29)

    Huron Perth Public Health

    • Goderich, Main Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of August 28)
    • St. Joseph’s Beach – Swimming not recommended (as of August 28)
    • Ashfield Township Park – Swimming not recommended (as of August 28)
    • Bayfield - Safe to swim (as of August 28)

    Southwest Public Health

    • Port Stanley Main - Safe to swim (as of August 29)

