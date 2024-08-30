A look at your London area forecast heading into the last long weekend of summer
Everyone is keen to squeeze out that last bit of summer before sending the kids back to school, and this weekend is looking promising!
It kicks off with summery weather on Friday – CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that she’s optimistic about the weather to kick off the weekend, “By mid-day the temperature will be between 27 and 29, feeling like the mid-thirties, it will be a hot and humid day in southwestern Ontario.”
Make the most of the weather while you still have the chance, as temperatures are expected to dip throughout the weekend, “A cold front moving through the area Friday night, and into Saturday morning – it looks like some cloud cover will linger on Saturday, with a chance for showers.”
Although temperatures are expected to dip as we progress throughout the weekend, we will be spoiled with sunshine to tie off the last weekend of the summer, “For your holiday Monday, lots of sunshine, high of twenty – so cooler for Labour Day.”
Here’s a look at your London area forecast for the long weekend:
Today: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 29 degrees, feeling like 38 with humidex. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Showers beginning in the evening and ending before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 19 degrees.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.
Monday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Your trip to the emergency department is taking longer every year: report
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
Aid group says Israel hit convoy to hospital in Gaza. Israel says it hit gunmen who seized the car
An Israeli missile hit a convoy carrying medical supplies and fuel to an Emirati hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing several people from a local transportation company, the American Near East Refugee Aid group said Friday. Israel claimed without immediate evidence that it opened fire after gunmen seized the convoy.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king's eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Orangutan briefly escapes habitat at Toronto Zoo, returned safely
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan managed to leave its outdoor habitat before it was returned without incident.
New The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
International student enrolment drops below federal cap: Universities Canada
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost
When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Downtown residents more likely to have negative view of Ottawa police, survey shows
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
-