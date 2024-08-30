A look at your London area forecast heading into the last long weekend of summer

Everyone is keen to squeeze out that last bit of summer before sending the kids back to school, and this weekend is looking promising!

It kicks off with summery weather on Friday – CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that she’s optimistic about the weather to kick off the weekend, “By mid-day the temperature will be between 27 and 29, feeling like the mid-thirties, it will be a hot and humid day in southwestern Ontario.”

Make the most of the weather while you still have the chance, as temperatures are expected to dip throughout the weekend, “A cold front moving through the area Friday night, and into Saturday morning – it looks like some cloud cover will linger on Saturday, with a chance for showers.”

Although temperatures are expected to dip as we progress throughout the weekend, we will be spoiled with sunshine to tie off the last weekend of the summer, “For your holiday Monday, lots of sunshine, high of twenty – so cooler for Labour Day.”

Here’s a look at your London area forecast for the long weekend:

Today: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 29 degrees, feeling like 38 with humidex. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Showers beginning in the evening and ending before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low 19 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.

Monday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.