LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews responded to a collision involving two-vehicles in Norwich Township, Thursday.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., a 25-year-old driver, who was driving eastbound on Mall Road, entered the intersection, colliding with another vehicle travelling southbound, police say

As a result, the vehicle driving eastbound rolled over, stopping in the east ditch.

After being extracted from their vehicle, the 55-year-old driver from Ingersoll, was transported by Ornge ambulance to a London hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle, from Brampton, was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for failing to yield to traffic on a through highway. He was transported to hospital for minor injuries.