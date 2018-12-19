

Scott Miller, CTV London





Chesley’s connecting link will reopen this week. The town’s main street bridge, linking the north and south parts of town will reopen to traffic Friday.

It was severely damaged in February during a winter thaw when fast-moving water coupled with huge chunks of ice knocked out one of the bridge’s pillars.

The bridge was demolished and rebuilt this summer. It will reopen to on a limited basis on Friday.

Traffic will be limited to 40 km/h and pedestrians will only be able to cross on one side of the bridge.

Bruce County was recently denied Provincial Disaster Relief funding to help cover part of the $3.2 million bridge bill.

Downtown business owners in Chesley say they’re pleased to have the bridge re-opened as its closure for nearly 10 months hurt business.