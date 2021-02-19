WINGHAM, ONT. -- A 34-year-old Brockton man is facing extortion and assault charges after members of the Hanover Police Service responded an altercation earlier this week.

Hanover police say they responded to an assault on 10th Street in Hanover, early Monday morning.

They say they found a 39-year-old West Grey man was violently assaulted with weapons and fists, following a dispute over money.

On Thursday, members of the Hanover Police Service arrested a suspect, charging him with two counts of assault with a weapon, extortion, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Chief Chris Knoll says the investigation into this case remains active.