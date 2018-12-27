

CTV London





A man and woman escaped serious injury after fire tore through a home in St. Thomas on Christmas Day.

Fire crews were called to a Dyer Street home mid-morning Tuesday and were there for several hours.

According to reports, the fire began in the garage when a propane heater tipped over.

It then spread to the rear of the house where the damage is extensive.

A man who had been working in the garage was treated for smoke inhalation.