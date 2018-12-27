Featured
Extensive damage after Christmas Day fire in St. Thomas
Damage to a home after a Christmas Day fire is seen in St. Thomas, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:58PM EST
A man and woman escaped serious injury after fire tore through a home in St. Thomas on Christmas Day.
Fire crews were called to a Dyer Street home mid-morning Tuesday and were there for several hours.
According to reports, the fire began in the garage when a propane heater tipped over.
It then spread to the rear of the house where the damage is extensive.
A man who had been working in the garage was treated for smoke inhalation.