Featured
Charges laid in St. Andrew Street residential fire
Fire crews on scene of a residential fire on St. Andrew Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:40PM EST
A 29-year-old man has been charged with several arson counts after a fire at a boarding house just over a week ago.
London police and fire crews were called to the century home that is home to multiple tenants around 9 a.m. on Dec. 19th.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire.
On Thursday, police revealed that a man has been charged with arson causing bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.