A 29-year-old man has been charged with several arson counts after a fire at a boarding house just over a week ago.

London police and fire crews were called to the century home that is home to multiple tenants around 9 a.m. on Dec. 19th.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

On Thursday, police revealed that a man has been charged with arson causing bodily harm, arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.