

CTV London





A post morten exam is scheduled for Thursday after a man was found dead in a house fire outside of Wingham.

Emergency crews were called to a home on on Josephine Street North just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the single family home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

They found a deceased man inside. He has been identified as Steven Christie, 55, of Morris-Turnberry.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner are assisting with the investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Witnesses are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.