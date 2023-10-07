Exeter fundraiser surpasses $100,000 for rare cancer

The Insley family started Murray’s Miles to honour their late father, Murray Insley, who succumbed to esophageal cancer in 2017.

He was one of 2,400 diagnosed with the rare and extremely deadly form that year.

Of those diagnosed in 2017, 2300 people died. But thanks to Murray’s Miles, survival rates are improving.

“In the six years since we started this event, we’ve doubled the number of survivors that attend our event. This is a very, very lethal form of cancer, so that’s huge, that’s massive,” said Nicole Insley, Murray’s Miles organizer and Murray’s daughter.

Murray’s Miles, run out of Exeter’s McNaughton Park each October, has raised well over $100,000 towards esophageal cancer research, adding even more dollars this year.

“This is the only fundraiser in Canada for esophageal cancer research, so that motivates us to keep it going beyond our own personal motivation,” said Murray’s son Chad Insley.

An undated image of Nicole and Murray Insley. (Source: Insley family)The research dollars aren’t heading to Toronto or the United States, they stay within southwestern Ontario, as well.

“We are partnered with the London Health Sciences Foundation, which is also important to us because all our funds stay local. We work specifically with Dr. Richard Malthaner, and he oversees basically what the funds go to, as far as research and equipment and treatment options needed,” said Nicole.

Nicole, Chad, and the rest of the Insley family will be running Murray’s Miles as long as possible, not only to honour their father, but now to affect change for other families facing a once almost guaranteed fatal diagnosis.

“There’s lives being affected all over, and we’re the sole fundraiser contributing directly to the research here in London. It’s cool, because you get to see the rewards and improvements in terms of treatments and early diagnoses,” said Chad.

To contribute or learn more about Murray’s Miles or esophageal cancer, you can visit their website.

The 6th annual Murray’s Miles, Canada’s lone fundraiser for esophageal cancer research in honour of Murray Insley who perished from esophageal cancer in 2017, event was held in Exeter on Oct. 7, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)