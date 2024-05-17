LONDON
London

    • London Knights to hold 'championship celebration,' bring trophy home Saturday

    The London Knights celebrate their OHL Championship win in Oshawa, Ont. on May 15, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X) The London Knights celebrate their OHL Championship win in Oshawa, Ont. on May 15, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X)
    Share

    If you’re still riding the high of London’s OHL Finals win over Oshawa on Wednesday, the party isn’t done quite yet.

    According to a social media post from the London Knights, the team will bring home the J. Ross Robertson Cup to Budweiser Gardens on Saturday as they host a championship celebration.

    Entry into the event through gate one is free, and will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

    The championship celebration will feature team awards and a happy hour.

    The London Knights swept the Oshawa Generals Wednesday night 7-1, winning their fifth OHL Championship. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News