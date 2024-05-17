London Knights to hold 'championship celebration,' bring trophy home Saturday

If you’re still riding the high of London’s OHL Finals win over Oshawa on Wednesday, the party isn’t done quite yet.

According to a social media post from the London Knights, the team will bring home the J. Ross Robertson Cup to Budweiser Gardens on Saturday as they host a championship celebration.

Entry into the event through gate one is free, and will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The championship celebration will feature team awards and a happy hour.

The London Knights swept the Oshawa Generals Wednesday night 7-1, winning their fifth OHL Championship.