EXETER, ONT. -- It is one of the most stressful times to be a front-line health-care worker.

But in Exeter, staff at the South Huron Hospital need only to worry about the work, because the community is looking after everything else.

A community-driven campaign called Home Away from Home, has looked after lodging, food and everyday errands for South Huron Hospital’s entire staff.

Two local trailer manufacturers have donated trailers for staff to stay in, between shifts, or simply for a rest. The trailers sleep eight, and are set up directly across the street from the hospital.

For staff wanting to keep their family safe, but still be close, as many as 15 RVs are available to be erected in hospital workers' driveways.

Food has even been looked after. Meals have been donated and purchased from local restaurants, and are put in a fridge and freezer for staff to eat on site, or take home with them.

It that’s not enough, a team of volunteers are at the ready to help with everyday errands, grocery shopping, yard work and child care, so hospital staff only need to worry about doing their job, nothing else.

Nic Bayley is part of the team of Exeter-area volunteers who brought all these donations together.

“These men and women are putting in long shifts, double shifts and if they’re able to just come here and just worry about doing the work that they have to do, without having to worry about all that other stuff at home, well I think that’s a huge win,” he says.

Karen Snow works at the South Huron Hospital. She can’t say enough about how the community has come together to support hospital staff.

“For the employees that live out of town or are unable to go home, it means the world to them. And we really appreciate the community support,” she says.

Linda is a nurse at the hospital, and has two daughters volunteering their time as COVID-19 screeners at the hospital.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s so heartwarming to us to know that the community is behind every single doctor, nurse, housekeeper and team member in this little hospital,” she says.