LONDON ONT. -- After donating $400,000 toward research in the fight against COVID-19, Bruce Power and its workers hope other companies in the energy industry will do the same.

Bruce Power is providing $200,000 to the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto and the Power Workers’ Union (PWU) is matching the donation, it was announced Friday.

“While our main focus is on making sure Ontario has safe, reliable electricity, we recognize there’s a critical need to support the type of research that UHN is undertaking to treat and protect people against this pandemic,” says Cathy Sprague, Bruce Power’s executive vice president of human resources.

PWU President Jeff Parnell says his members want to empower UNH to make a difference.

“The diligent work our health-care providers perform on a daily basis, in the midst of this pandemic and at all other times, is truly irreplaceable,” he says. “We encourage our partners in the energy industry to do their part, and to consider contributing to this more than worthy cause.”

UHN, which includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, is researching treatment for vulnerable people to the novel coronavirus and faster testing capability for front-line workers, a news release says.

While UHN receives funding from the Ontario government for patient care and diagnostic testing, it is looking to corporate Canada to help fund research into vaccines, immunology and other interventions.