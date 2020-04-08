WINGHAM, ONT. -- Bruce Power is working to find 200 hospital beds and mattresses for Grey-Bruce and Huron County.

The nuclear power company, based near Kincardine, says they’re going to be using their extensive supply chain to try and source the required equipment to fill “overflow centres” for local hospitals, should the need arise.

Last week, Bruce Power announced they’d be donating 600,000 piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers in Ontario.

While most of the gowns, masks and gloves will remain in midwestern Ontario, 200,000 pieces of PPE will be distributed through the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus to rural and small urban healthcare workers in southwestern Ontario.

Jim Ginn is chair of the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus.

“This is a time when we all must be working together to control the spread of COVID-19. I’d like to extend my immense thanks to the Warden’s Caucus for working the Bruce Power to bring these essential supplies to the counties who will be receiving the items,” he says.

The partnership means at least 200,000 PPE items will be distributed throughout an area stretching from Simcoe to Essex County.

Bruce Power expects to have the masks, gloves and gowns in the hands of healthcare and long-term care workers no later than the end of April.

Bruce Power is also hosting Virtual Town Hall meetings with healthcare leaders.

They held one Tuesday night in Grey-Bruce and will host another Thursday night for Huron County.