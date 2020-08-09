LONDON, ONT. -- Both Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit have issued heat warnings for the area.

The heat will climb Sunday through Monday and may even persist into Tuesday.

Environment Canada had earlier also issued a rainfall warning for London-Middlesex as storms moved through.

The agency says maximum temperatures Sunday could reach 32 degrees, with a humidex of 40. The same forecast is predicted for Monday.

Minimum overnight temperatures are expected to be between 20 to 23 degrees.

"While taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we also need to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from the potential harmful health effects that come from extended exposure to high temperatures and humidity," says Randy Walker, public health inspector with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

"We continue to recommend covering exposed skin, wearing a hat, drinking plenty of water and using sunscreen."

Heat warnings are also in effect for Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Norfolk Counties.