Environment Canada issues snow squall watch

A snow squall watch covers majority of the region Monday morning.

London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant are all under the watch while Grey-Bruce is under a snow squall warning.

Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.

Some areas could see upwards of 15cm of accumulation with very poor visibility and heavy, blowing snow.

Squalls are expected to weaken Tuesday night.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 12.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Tuesday: Flurries at times heavy with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.